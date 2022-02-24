19,647 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $6,946,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE HIMS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
