1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
ONEM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 51,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $54.23.
ONEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
