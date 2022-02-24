1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ONEM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $8.62. 84,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

