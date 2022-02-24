$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $207.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $192.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Leslie’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

