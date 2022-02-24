238,069 Shares in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 89,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $163.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 16,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 26,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

