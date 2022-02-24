$26.82 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $121.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.05 million to $149.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $126.36 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 1,770,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,234. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $478.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

