$30.06 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.78 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $115.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $19,389,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $10,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $10,448,000. Finally, GEM Realty Capital lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.68. 388,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,079. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

