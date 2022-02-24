546 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.