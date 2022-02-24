$62.04 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) will announce $62.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.94 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $43.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $216.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $276.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.29 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,530,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,873. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

