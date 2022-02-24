$629.59 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $629.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.70 million and the lowest is $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

WWW opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

