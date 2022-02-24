$642.65 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to post $642.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.40 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Entegris reported sales of $512.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.23. 15,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,561. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

