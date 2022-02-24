$67.82 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post $67.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $68.63 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $278.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $278.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.35 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $309.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

