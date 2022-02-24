$738.64 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.60 million and the lowest is $737.96 million. Avaya posted sales of $738.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avaya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,748 shares of company stock worth $1,321,734. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Shares of Avaya stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

