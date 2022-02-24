$914.30 Million in Sales Expected for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to announce sales of $914.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.60 million and the highest is $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $513,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,601,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGI stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.30. 157,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

