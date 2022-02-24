Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 64,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

