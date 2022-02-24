Aave (AAVE) Price Tops $114.04 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.04 or 0.00324218 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $227.46 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00033230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,621,352 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.