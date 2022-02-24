AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.75. 186,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,413,977. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $148.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

