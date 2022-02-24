Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 5393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.91 and a quick ratio of 16.07.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

