Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.21

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.21 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 481,690 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.72 million and a PE ratio of -473.33.
About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)
