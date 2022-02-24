Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

