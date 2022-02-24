ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 263.52, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.