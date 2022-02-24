Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Critical Survey

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Shineco and Adecoagro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 10.83 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $817.76 million 1.19 $410,000.00 $1.03 8.09

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Volatility & Risk

Shineco has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24% Adecoagro 11.63% 13.32% 5.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shineco and Adecoagro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Adecoagro beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Adecoagro (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products. The Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy segment consists of cultivated sugarcane which is processed and transformed into ethanol, sugar, and electricity and marketed. The Land Transformation segment includes identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

