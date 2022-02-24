Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $988.49 million, a PE ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

