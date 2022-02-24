Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of AEZS opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.