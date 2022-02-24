Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.62. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

