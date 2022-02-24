Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.
AFMD opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $414.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.61.
About Affimed (Get Rating)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
