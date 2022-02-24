Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of AFL opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.