Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

