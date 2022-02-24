Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

