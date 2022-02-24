Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Lowered to $96.00 at HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 246.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGIO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 18,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,498. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

