AI Doctor Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $75,789.83 and approximately $590.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

