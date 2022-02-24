Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$24.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.27.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

