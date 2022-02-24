Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.13. 1,634,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $228.44 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,825,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

