Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €16.00 ($18.18) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aixtron in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR:AIXA traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €16.25 ($18.46). The stock had a trading volume of 583,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.90 and its 200 day moving average is €20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 52 week high of €26.60 ($30.23).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

