Akumin (TSE:AKU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 19650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47. The firm has a market cap of C$122.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.40.
About Akumin (TSE:AKU)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.
