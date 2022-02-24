Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,192,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

