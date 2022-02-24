Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $995.11 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,632. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Albany International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.