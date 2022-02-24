Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $72.89 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00034561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00109743 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,984,029 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

