Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Alight stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.
In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
