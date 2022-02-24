Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Alight stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Get Alight alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alight by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alight by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 102,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.