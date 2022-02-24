Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALHC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 247,518 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

