Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.64.

ATD.B has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$52.42.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

