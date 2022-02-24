Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkami Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 868,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,773. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

