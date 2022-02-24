Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BIRD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 136,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,648. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
