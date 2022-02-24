Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Y stock traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $662.92. 95,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.85. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $605.14 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.