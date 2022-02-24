Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $662.92. 95,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,139. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $605.14 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $669.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Y shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Alleghany news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

