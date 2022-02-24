Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.47

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 14828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 29,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

