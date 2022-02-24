AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AB stock opened at $42.24 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

