Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.25. 3,573,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

