Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 73,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,613,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.