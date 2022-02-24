Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.22, with a volume of 1424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

Several research firms have commented on AMR. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

