alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.01

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €17.01 ($19.33) and last traded at €16.80 ($19.09), with a volume of 110707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.60 ($18.86).

Several research firms have issued reports on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.01.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

